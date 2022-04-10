In a crucial game in the Premier League 2021-22 season, Manchester City and Liverpool face off against each other. The clash will be played at the Etihad Stadium on April 10, 2022 (Sunday) and the teams will be aiming for maximum points as they look to move closer to the league title. The encounter will see two of the best managers in the world – Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp – go up against each other. So ahead of MCI vs LIV clash in EPL, we take a look at Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp head-to-head record. Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online.

Manchester City and Liverpool have won the last three Premier League titles between them and once again are competing for the prestigious title this season. Pep Guardiola’s team have a one-point lead at the moment and the Merseyside outfit will be hoping to leapfrog them. This fixture could very well decide the fate of the Premier League this season.

Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp in Premier League

Matches Pep Guardiola Wins Jurgen Klopp Wins Draw 11 4 3 4

Pep Guardiola vs Jurgen Klopp in all competitions

Matches Pep Guardiola Wins Jurgen Klopp Wins Draw 22 9 9 4

Both the managers have led their clubs to tremendous success and on each other’s expense on many occasions. With their teams battling for another league title against the other, both Pep Guardiola ans Jurgen Klopp will be aiming to get one over their rival.

