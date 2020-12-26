Manchester City will take on Newcastle United in the latest round of Premier League fixtures. The clash will be played at the Etihad Stadium on December 26, 2020 (late Saturday night). Both teams have been inconsistent this season, performing below their expected standards. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Manchester City vs Newcastle United in EPL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Says ‘Goals Come From Performances Not From Santa Claus’.

Manchester City, son early into the season has left them no room for error if they are to catch up with Liverpool, who currently occupy the top spot in the league. However, Pep Guardiola’s team are unbeaten in the last five games and traditionally have a great record against the Magpies and will be hoping to continue that. Meanwhile, Newcastle United are 12th in the table and have kept themselves clear of the relegation zone. But Steve Bruce will have much higher expectations from his team and will be looking to move into the top half of the table.

When is Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City vs Newcastle United match in English Premier League (EPL) 2020-21 will take place on December 27 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Manchester City vs Manchester City vs Newcastle United match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for English Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live-action.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also follow live action online. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Manchester City vs Manchester City vs Newcastle United match for its online fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel TV.

