Manchester City will host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The encounter will take place at the Eithad Stadium in Manchester on Friday (August 7, 2020). After getting defeated by Arsenal in FA Cup semi-finals, Pep Guardiola's men registered two emphatic victories. However, they are up against the La Liga champions who are aiming for yet another title. With both the sides being in rich vein of form, an exciting contest is set on the cards and football lovers must brace themselves. Meanwhile, dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose mid-fielders, goal-keeper, defenders and strikers for MCI vs RM match. Real Madrid Announces 24-Member Squad for Champions League 2019-20.

The home team will continue to miss the services of Sergio Aguero as he’s recovering from a knee injury while Benjamin Mendy in suspended. On the other hand, the Los Blancos will step into the game without their regular skipper Sergio Ramos as he’s serving a suspension while Marcelo is out with an adductor problem. Notably, Zinedine Zidane’s men faced a 1-2 defeat against Manchester City in their last outing it will be interesting to see if they’ll redeem themselves or the home team will come on top. Now, let’s look at the dream11 of the game. Eric Garcia Transfer News Update: Young Manchester City Centre-Back Rejects Contract Extension.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) must be picked as the goalkeeper in your fantasy team.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Joao Cancelo (MCI), Daniel Carvajal (RM), Raphael Varane (RM) can be picked in your defence.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Ilkay Gundogan (MCI), Kevin de Bruyne (MCI), Casemiro (RM) and Toni Kroos (RM) can be selected as the midfielders in your team.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Raheem Sterling (MCI), Gabriel Jesus (MCI) and Karim Benzema (RM) must be your forwards.

Raheem Sterling (MCI) should be selected as the captain of your team while his counterpart Karim Benzema (RM) can be chosen as vice-captain.

