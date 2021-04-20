The Europen Super League has been in the news for irking most of the football associations including La Liga, Premier League, FIFA and UEFA. The UEFA and FIFA have even warned the football bodies of the repercussions that they would face if they happen to participate in the break-away league. Now, even the fans have started protesting near the premises of football clubs for their participation in the European Super League. Barcelona and Manchester United fans have posted a banner outside their football club. Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, James Milner, Premier League, Everton, Leeds United & Others Oppose European Super League.

Barcelona fans on the banner wrote, "Barcelona is our life, not your toy. No to playing in the Super League." Whereas the banners at Old Trafford read, "Created by the poor, stolen by the rich." The pictures of the protest went viral on social media. Clearly, the fans are quite unhappy with the formation of the league. Clubs like Arsenal, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan and others have named themselves as the founding members of the club.

Here are the pictures of the protest:

📸 Barcelona fans finally join in! They’ve hung a banner outside the Camp Nou against the European Super League. Says: “Barcelona is our life, not your toy. No to playing in the Super League” #FCB 🔵🔴🤝 pic.twitter.com/zxYGYDEXky — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) April 20, 2021

At the Old Trafford:

Premier League had called after six clubs from the league joined the break-away tournament. The EPL in their official statement said that they have rejected the league.

