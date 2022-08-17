Manchester United have reportedly backed away from Adrien Rabiot deal after not meeting the wage-demand of the French Midfielder. According to the latest report of sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Rabiot pursuit is 'completely off' for Manchester United with the pursuit of Casemiro as an alternative coming into the spotlight. United boss Erik Ten Hag has been on a midfielder hunt this summer as his team is reeling on outright pressure following two defeats in the Premier League 2022-23 season. The Red Devils have put their trust in the former Ajax boss to build a team that would have the ability to win all the major trophies including the prestigious UEFA Champions League Trophy this season. However, despite a successful pre-season tour where United have had a goal-fest, they couldn't live up to the emerging faith of the fans. Elon Musk Buying Manchester United? Netizens Splash Twitter With Memes After Tesla CEO Says He’s Purchasing Red Devils

Manchester United went after Adrien Rabiot after their long-term target Frenkie de Jong continuously rejected them due to lack of the UCL. The 26-year-old Barcelona playmaker is so much reluctant to leave Camp Nou this summer that he is currently up against the management of the Catalan outfit that want to offload him to lower the overflowed salary bills that could allow them to register their new signing Jules Kounde this season. After seeing the de Jong deal falling apart, United wanted to sign the 27-year-old Juventus ace who also wants a move away from the club. But it looks like the potential deal won't be happening for now with Man United failing to reach an agreement with Rabiot and finding them in pursuit of another midfielder in the form of Casemiro.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have said 'no' to Adrien Rabiot's entourage after the French midfielder's wage demand was too high for them. It has been learnt that the deal is 'completely off' between United and the player's camp. Meanwhile, there has been an alternative of Rabiot as Real Madrid star Casemiro is in Erik Ten Hag's sights. The 30-year-old Brazilian is a beast in the middle of the park and has already won five Champions League titles. The defensive midfielder has a three-year contract left at Real and it is understood that a €50 million deal is being prepared by the Red Devils to move for the star midfielder.

