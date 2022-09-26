After a disappointing start, Manchester United have started to conjure up results under Erik ten Hag and one of the players performing well under the new manager is Marcus Rashford. Manchester United are looking to tie up the England international to a long-term deal as he is in the final year of his contract. Manchester United Transfer News: Premier League Club Want to Sign Antoine Griezmann in January.

According to a report from The Express, Manchester United are working on a new long-term deal for superstar Marcus Rashford. The England international is in the final year of his current contract at Old Trafford and will become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Premier League side want the player to say with the club and are ready to present a five-year deal. It is understood that the club will trigger an option to extend the 24-year-old's contract by 12 months if they are unable to reach an agreement over new a deal before Christmas.

Paris Saint Germain are interested in bringing the 24-year-old to the club and are closely monitoring his situation. Manchester United are aware of the interest and want to extend his contract in order to not lose him for free in the summer.

Marcus Rashford is currently sidelined with a muscle injury which ruled him out of the latest England squad. Erik ten Hag wants the player to stay and is keen to see the outcome of the ongoing negotiations.

