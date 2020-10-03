Manchester United are in desperate need to sign a new forward player in the summer window and as Jadon Sancho deal looks to be falling apart, the Red Devils have turned their attention toward Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani. However, the deal is far from being complete despite the former PSG man being available as a free agent as his contract has expired with the Parisian club. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Diogo Dalot Set to Move to AC Milan on Season-Long Loan Deal.

The English summer transfer window ends on October 5, and before the deadline, Manchester United are trying to add much-needed reinforcements to their squad. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League side have opened talks with Edinson Cavani and his agents but a deal is far from being finalised. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Borussia Dortmund Star Pushing For Manchester United Move.

Manchester United are in talks with Edinson Cavani agents. He wants a long term deal + more than €10m/season as wages + huge agents fee. Cavani has been offered to #MUFC by days as also to other clubs - Benfica and Atlético deals months ago collapsed because of agents fee. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 3, 2020

It is understood that Edinson Cavani wants a long-term deal with the record Premier League champions and is asking for more than €10m/season in wages along with large amount in agent fees. However, Manchester United are reluctant to pay that amount to a striker who is in his 30s and are still negotiating with the Uruguayan striker.

Edinson Cavani is a free agent since his contract with PSG expired earlier this year and has been in contact with several clubs but his wage demands and agent fee have seen several clubs back down from signing the former Napoli man. Benfica and Atletico Madrid are the two rumoured clubs with whom the 33-year-old’s transfer hasn’t materialised.

Manchester United are in talks with several other players’ but are yet to reach on an agreement with anyone of them. The Red Devils are hoping to sign either of Ousmane Dembele, Alex Telles and Jadon Sancho before the deadline day but it looks highly unlikely that the record English champions will sign anyone.

