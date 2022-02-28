Manchester United are likely to lose one of their star players in the summer as Paul Pogba is tipped to part ways with the club. Italian giants Juventus are monitoring the Frenchman’s situation at Old Trafford and are looking to bring the midfielder to Turin. Pogba has been brilliant this season for the Red Devils, registering eight assists in 14 league games. Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Step Up Interest in Antony After Mason Greenwood Saga.

According to a report from Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Paul Pogba will now renew his current contract with Manchester United. The Frenchman is set to become a free agent in the summer as the player and the club have not reached an agreement for a new deal. The World Cup winner is now free to negotiate with other European teams.

Juventus have made the midfielder their top priority and are working on bringing him back to Turin in the summer. Paul Pogba played for the Italian giants from 2012 to 2016, winning multiple domestic titles before securing a record move to Manchester United.

However, the Frenchman has not agreed on a new deal and is likely to leave the club as a free agent. It is understood that Pogba turned down an opportunity to extend his contract last July. Manchester United wants to keep the midfielder at the club and recently offered him a new and improved deal.

It is understood that the new contact is worth £500,000-per-week which will make Paul Pogba the highest-paid player in Premier League history. However, the World Cup winner is still undecided on his future.

Juventus are keeping tabs on Pogba’s contract situation at Manchester United and are ready to swoop in if he decides to leave. Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid are also interested in acquiring the services of the midfielder.

