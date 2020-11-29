Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Leicester City centre-back Jonny Evans and are interested in bringing the 32-year-old back to Old Trafford. Evans, a former Manchester United academy graduate, played eight seasons for the Red Devils before being sold to West Bromwich Albion in 2015. He has, however, resurrected his career at Leicester City and is one of United’s top defensive target for the summer. United want to bring the experienced defender back to the club. Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Sergio Romero Hoping For Free Transfer in January.

Evans, 32, is in the final year of his contract at Leicester City and is yet to renew or sign a new one. United are keeping a close tab on his contract situation at Leicester and could make an attempt to sign Evans for a cut-out price in January or get him for free next summer. Evans had recently commented on his time at Leicester and said he was happy to extend his spell with the Foxes although both parties are yet to reach an agreement towards a new deal. Santiago Lara Claims to Be Diego Maradona’s Lovechild, Demands Late Footballer's Body Be Dug Up for DNA Test.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add a left-sided centre-back to his squad but has a fund of only 20 million Pounds available for the January transfer window unless he can add more funds through sales. Evans, if he at all makes the move to Old Trafford, could partner fellow England international and United captain Harry Maguire at the back for United.

A report from the Sun stated Evans’ name had been flagged up by United’s player acquisition team as a possible cut-price transfer option if he does not renew his contract with Leicester City. “Johnny’s name has come up in conversation. There are still a lot of people here who have plenty of time for him - and that includes Ole and Mike Phelan,” a source was quoted as saying by the tabloid. Evans came through the ranks at Old Trafford after joining the club as a nine-year-old from Greenisland FC.

He made 198 appearances for the club across eight seasons before making the move to West Bromich Albion in 2015 where he spent three seasons before Leicester signed him in 2018.

