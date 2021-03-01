Manchester United are looking to cash in on Jesse Lingard following the Englishman's impressive loan spell at West Ham. The 28-year-old had found game-time hard to come by at the record English champions but since his move to the London club in January has impressed with his performances, helping the club to move into the top four of the Premier League. Red Devils Trigger Jesse Lingard's One-Year Contract Extension.

According to Eurosport, Manchester United are willing to let go of Jesse Lingard for a proper transfer fee. The Red Devils, who initially were reluctant on selling the 28-year-old, are ready to sanction a sale of the midfielder provided their £20m asking price is met. Paul Pogba Transfer News Update: Manchester United Confident French Midfielder Will Sign a New Contract.

Jesse Lingard was on the outskirts of the Manchester United side this season, making no appearances in the Premier League until his move to West Ham United in January. The 28-year-old has played in the league five times, scoring three goals and assisting two, all of which have come since joining the David Moyes’ side.

West Ham have paid a loan fee of £1.5 million and were keen on including a £15 million option to make the deal permanent. United were unwilling to include the clause but could now take a U-turn on that decision if their asking price is met.

According to the publication, Manchester United are planning to use Jesse Lingard in an attempt to persuade West Ham United to let go of defensive midfielder Declan Rice. He would cost at least £50m and West Ham don’t want to sell Rice so for now it’s a case of wait and see, as the player also seems very settled.

