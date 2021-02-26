Manchester United are confident Paul Pogba would sign a contract extension this summer. Pogba is in the final year of his contract at United and is yet to sign a new or renew his contract at the club. His agent Mino Raiola has already stated that the Frenchman has no intention of extending his stay at Old Trafford but the club remains confident they can get the World Cup winner to sign a new contract. Pogba joined United from Juventus for his second stint in 2016 but has struggled to win over the fans, who have been left frustrated by the Frenchman’s inconsistency. Manchester United Fans React After Europa League 2020–21 Last 16 Draw Against AC Milan Confirms Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Return to Old Trafford.

But Pogba finally seemed to be delivering the performance that was promised when United paid a world-record fee to acquire him from Juventus. Pogba started 15 consecutive games after recovering from injury and also scored three goals before another muscle injury ruled him out for a couple of weeks. Pogba's last match came in the 3-3 draw against Everton before he had to be replaced with an injury.

His five-year contract with the Red Devils will end in the summer of 2022 leaving United to either sell him in the coming summer transfer window or risk losing him for free in 2022. Pogba had joined United for 89.3 Million Pounds from Juventus in 2016 returning to the Premier League club for a second stint after initially leaving the club's academy for Juventus as a youngster in 2012.

A UEFA Champions League finalist with Juventus and four-time Serie A winners, Pogba has failed to lift the Premier League title even once with the Red Devils. He has so far won the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup with United. Pogba will aim to win the Europa League for a second time when he returns from injury. United have been drawn against AC Milan in the Europa League last 16.

