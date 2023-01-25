Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most globally loved actors, is making a comeback with his new movie Pathaan, which is released in India today. The actor has a strong fandom worldwide and this movie has already garnered a lot of global interest. Amid this, English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur likened the actor's comeback to theirs. Spurs have had a tough time in the Premier League of late and a 1-0 win over Fulham did provide them with some respite. In need of a comeback to challenge for a spot in the top four, they too need a SRK-like 'comeback' to ease some of the pressure that has been piling on them. Taking to Twitter, Spurs' official India account shared a note stating, "India's getting ready for Pathaan & Shah Rukh Khan's @iamsrk comeback, we're ready for a comeback." Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With Al-Nassr Teammates Ahead of Saudi Super Cup 2023 Semifinal vs Al-Ittihad (See Pics and Video).

Tottenham Hotspur Ready for SRK-Like 'Comeback'

