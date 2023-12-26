Manchester United with three defeats in their last five league games are hovering at 8th in the points table and it gets further worse for them as they welcome Aston Villa on the boxing day. The red Devils head into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to West Ham United. It has been a nightmare of a campaign for Erik ten Haag so far and his job is no longer secured. With his side not scoring goals and injuries mounting, there is not much positivity around the club. Aston Villa on the other hand are soaring under Unai Emery and have a chance of being in the top four. Manchester United versus Aston Villa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 AM IST. Manchester United Takeover: Red Devils Announce Deal To Sell 25% of Club to UK Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Marcus Rashford is likely to start as a striker for Manchester United with Rasmus Hojlund offering net to nothing upfront. Bruno Fernades will slot in behind him as the playmaker with Kobbie Mainoo and Scott McTominay at the base of midfield. Antony was poor against West Ham United but there is no other alternative at the right flank. Allejandro Garnacho is still young but there is a lot of responsibilities thrust upon him.

Aston Villa injury list includes the likes of Robin Olsen, Tyrone Mings, Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia, and Bertrand Traore. Moussa Diaby and Ollie Watkins form the two-man frontline for the visitors with John McGinn and Douglas Luiz playing key role in the middle. Nicolo Zaniolo and Jacob Ramsey will be hard to stop for Manchester United given the pace and creativity they possess.

When is Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League 2023-24 on Tuesday, December 26. The Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England and will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Mauricio Pochettino Blames Chelsea’s Missed Chances for 2-1 Defeat Against Wolves In Premier League 2023-24.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United look down and out in the build up to the game and expect them to lose this contest as well.

