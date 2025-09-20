Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Ruben Amorim is a man under considerable pressure with his Manchester United coaching career continuing to see one low after another. After a dismal last campaign, they were expected to improve considerably this term, but have started this season on a poor note. They are 14th on the EPL 2025-26 points table after the thrashing they received in the Manchester Derby last weekend. Time is of the essence for the club as they look to bounce back in style against Chelsea this evening. The Blues suffered a defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and need to rejuvenate in this crunch battle. Manchester United versus Chelsea will be telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 10:00 PM. Manchester United Memes Go Viral After Red Devils Suffer 0–3 Defeat to Manchester City in Premier League 2025–26 Manchester Derby.

Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount are back training for Manchester United, which is a positive for the club. Benjamin Sesko has found life tough at his new club and needs time to integrate with the team. Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in a double pivot in central midfield have not paid any dividends yet Ruben Amorim will continue to opt for it here.

Alejandro Garnacho returns to Old Trafford following a dramatic move to Chelsea in the summer. He will have a point to prove in this game and should start on the wings with Pedro Neto on the other flank. Cole Palmer will be the playmaker and Joao Pedro will be the central striker. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will look to stamp their authority on the game with their partnership in midfield. Premier League 2025–26: Reece James Reflects on Chelsea Conceding Late Equaliser Against Brentford, Says ‘They Punished Us’.

Manchester United vs Chelsea Match Details

Match Manchester United vs Chelsea Date Sunday, September 20 Time 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Old Trafford, Manchester Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United are set to lock horns with Chelsea in the Premier League 2025-25 on Saturday, September 20. The Manchester United vs Chelsea EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Manchester United vs Chelsea live telecast viewing option is set to be available on Star Sports Network channels. For Manchester United vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester United will struggle in this game but should do enough to earn a draw.

