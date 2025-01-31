Continuing their good form in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25, visited Bucharest to clash against FCSB, which was the club's final match of the league stage. Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for the Premier League side, with Kobbie Mainoo netting a second in a few minutes, helping Manchester United gain a 2-0 lead in the early half part of the second half. FCSB felt behind, and could not stop Man United from winning their fifth match in a row in UEFA Europa League 2024-25. This win qualifies Ruben Amorim's side straight into the Round of 16, as they finished third in the league phase table. Manchester United Transfer News: Check Out Players Deals in Premier League 2024-25 Winter Transfer Window.

FCSB 0-2 Manchester United Scorline

