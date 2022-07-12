The Erik Ten Hag era at Manchester United begins as they take on arch-rivals Liverpool in a pre-season club friendly. The gulf between these two giant clubs was huge last season as the Red Devils were battered convincingly by Jurgen Klopps' men. Manchester United endured a torrid campaign and roped in Ajax man Erik Ten Hag to guide them to their glory days again. While it is not easy for any new coach to fix the issues immediately, the expectations are sky-high from the Dutchman. Liverpool won two titles in the season gone by and narrowly missed out on the Champions League and the English Premier League. They will be confident on improving further and challenging for the honours once again. For live streaming details of Manchester United vs Liverpool friendly match scroll down below. Manchester United Agree Fee for Frenkie de Jong After Meeting Barcelona Chiefs.

Manchester United do not have Cristiano Ronaldo on the tour as he misses out due to personal reasons. This gives Anthony Martial to impress his manager as he will likely be the no 9 against Liverpool. Donny Van de Beek has barely featured since signing from Ajax but is expected to start as the deep-lying playmaker alongside Fred. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have a big season ahead of them and need to start well against the Reds.

Diogo Jota is ruled out of the Manchester United game due to his ongoing recovery from a hamstring injury. Big money signing Drawin Nunez will feature and the fans are eager to watch their new star in action. Mo Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool and the Egyptian international has caused a lot of problems for United in the past and this evening is expected to be no different.

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United vs Liverpool friendly clash will be played at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand on July 12, 2022 (Tuesday). The gams has a start time of 06:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Manchester United vs Liverpool, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network have the right to broadcast the friendly match in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool, club friendly encounter on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Manchester United vs Liverpool, Club Friendlies 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports, will provide the live streaming of the encounter. Fans can tune into SonyLIV app and website to catch the action of Manchester United vs Liverpool online.

