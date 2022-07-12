Manchester United are moving closer to securing their second signing of the summer. The club have been linked with a move for Frenkie de Dong in this transfer window but are finally moving in the right direction to get the deal over the line. The Dutch international has been a top priority for new manager Erik ten Hag. Christian Eriksen Transfer News: Manchester United Confident of Signing Danish Playmaker.

Reports suggest Barcelona are open to selling Frenkie de Jong but only if the correct price is offered. The Catalans and Manchester United have been in contact over the 25-year-old midfielder and finally seem to have agreed over the transfer fee. Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Chelsea To Rival Manchester United For Barcelona Ace.

According to Catalan journalist Oriol Domenech, both the clubs have reached an agreement over the transfer fee (fixed and variable) for the Netherlands international. It is understood the only thing remaining is for the Premier League outfit to convince the player.

Manchester United representatives, Richard Arnold and John Murtough, recently met with Barcelona chiefs Mateu Alemany, Rafa Yuste and Jordi Cruyff to discuss the transfer of the player and a deal of around €85 million has been agreed upon.

The Meeting

💣💣 EL UNITED en Barcelona 💣💣 El CEO y el director de futbol se han reunido con el FCB ( Mateu Alemany, Rafa Yuste y Jordi Cruyff ) #mercato @JijantesFC @juliclaramunt @monfortcarlos @CarlosOdriguez 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0G3e19Zwzk — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 11, 2022

Frenkie de Jong joined Barcelona in 2019 and has been one of the highest earners at the club. The Catalans, now working under strict financial restrictions, were looking for way to reduce their salary structure and have decided to sell the midfielder after there was a breakthrough during conversations with United representatives over his unpaid wages.

Erik ten Hag has requested the signing of the player and it is believed that the manager will be able to convince Frenkie de Jong as the two have good relations after their time together at Ajax. Manchester United are very close to getting their man and could complete the deal by this week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2022 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).