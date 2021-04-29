Manchester United will cross swords with AS Roma in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-finals. The encounter takes place at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium on Friday midnight (April 30). The visitors are yet to taste any success in the UEFA competition and will be looking to change that record this season. However, they are up against Manchester United, who have been in impressive form lately. The Red Devils were on a five-match winning streak before playing an uneventful goalless draw against Leeds United last weekend. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other MUN vs ROM match details. Amad Diallo Creates Manchester United History With Goal Against AC Milan in Europa League 2020-21.

Speaking of AS Roma, they sealed a 3-2 aggregate win over Ajax in the quarter-finals to set up a clash with Man United. However, the Serie A side is winless in their last four matches across all competitions and bouncing back against the Premier League giants won’t be easy. Coming to the previous meetings between these two clubs, the Red Devils dominate the head-to-head record with four wins in six outings. Roma emerged victorious only once, while the remaining encounter ended in a draw. As the upcoming contest gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

Manchester United vs Roma, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Semi-Finals Match Time and Schedule in India

Manchester United vs Roma semi-final match in the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium on April 30 (Friday midnight). The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Manchester United vs Roma, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Semi-Finals Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Roma UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg match can watch the match live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels on television. Those fans wanting to watch the game live online in India can watch the free live streaming online on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website.

