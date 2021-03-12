Manchester United played out a disappointing 1-1 draw against AC Milan in the first leg of their Round of 16 Europa League fixture on Thursday. However, there was a bright spot for Ole Gunnar Solakjaer’s men as youngster Amad Diallo created history with his first professional goal for the club as the 18-year-old netted within five minutes of coming off the bench. Manchester United 1–1 AC Milan Goal Video Highlights.

Amad Diallo has been one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the world at the moment and showed his quality against Italian giants AC Milan. The 18-year-old came in for Anthony Martial at half-time and gave Manchester United the lead in the game with his first senior goal from them becoming the club’s youngest-ever non-British goal-scorer in Europe. Dean Henderson Trolled With Funny Memes After His Costly Error Denies Manchester United Victory Against AC Milan.

At 18 years and 243 days old, Diallo scored his first goal for Manchester United in Europe, setting a new record for overseas players and only three players have scored for the club in Europe at a younger age. The Ivoirian's goal came in his third appearance for the Red Devils after making his debut against Real Sociedad last month.

Mason Greenwood is the youngest player to have scored for Manchester United in a major European competition, after finding the net on debut against Astana at the age of 17 years and 353 days. Marcus Rashford achieved this feat aged 18 years and 177 days.

Manchester United George Best is the other player to score in a major European competition for the club while being younger than Amad Diallo. The Northern Irish footballer scored his first European goal at the age of 18 years and 158 days in the 1960s.

