EPL Live Streaming Online in India: Manchester United has a crucial game coming against fellow European contenders in Sheffield United at home which is a must-win for the hosts if they are to keep pace with Chelsea at number four. With Manchester City getting banned from the Champions League for the next season, even a fifth place is enough for teams from England which has thrown the race wide open. The Red Devils managed to get a draw against Tottenham Hotspur in their first game post-COVID-19 break. With 46 points from 30 games, they are currently 2 points clear of 8th placed Sheffield United. Manchester United vs Sheffield United Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

Paul Pogba was brilliant as an impact substitute against Tottenham Hotspur, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely unleash the Frenchman on Sheffield United from the onset. His partnership with Bruno Fernandes will determine how the Red Devils fair in the attack. Nemanja Matic could come in place of Scott McTominay with Fred too moving to the bench. Daniel James looked out of sorts in the last match, and there is a growing clamour for United to include youngster Mason Greenwood in the team.

Dean Henderson is ineligible to play against parent club Manchester United which is a massive blow for the Blades. Phil Jagielka will replace John Egan in the starting eleven with the latter being suspended. Skipper Billy Sharp partners Oliver McBurnie in the attacking third. It is the five-man midfield of the visitors which will be looking to stifle United’s creative players with their energy and high pressing.

When is Manchester United vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United vs Sheffield United match in Premier League will be played at the Old Trafford on June 24, 2020 (Wednesday). The clash has a scheduled timing of 10:30 pm IST. Manchester United vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019–20: Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Other Players to Watch Out in MUN vs SHF Football Match.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? TV Channels in India

Star Sports network is the official broadcaster on Premier League 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Manchester United vs Sheffield United.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20, matches will be streamed live in it's OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can visit either Disney+ Hotstar website or Disney+ Hotstar app to watch Manchester United vs Sheffield United. Sheffield United have been the success story of EPL this season with their players performing above expected lines. It will take a special performance from Manchester United to beat the Blades.

