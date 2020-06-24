Manchester United will be eyeing to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games when they host Sheffield United in the Premier League 2019-20 on Wednesday. United also need a win after being held to 1-1 draw at Tottenham despite being the better side in the match. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, placed fifth in the points table, are currently five-point away from the final Champions League spot and although Man City’s ban will gift them Champions League football next season a ban overturn will relegate United to Europa League for another season. Manchester United vs Sheffield United Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

The only to guarantee European nights and leave fate at their own hands is to win consistently and secure a top-four finish. United will be playing at home for the first time since beating City in the Manchester Derby in February. Sheffield United, though might have to do with Europa League next season with a 0-3 defeat to Newcastle United leaving them far behind in the race for a top-five finish. Manchester United Goalkeeper David de Gea’s Not the Same, Got to Go Back to Basics: Gary Neville.

Sheffield, who were on a six-match unbeaten run before the lockdown, have not enjoyed a great comeback after a three-month halt. They were deprived of a ‘legitimate goal’ in the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa and were thrashed 0-3 at St James Park. To make matters worse, defender John Egan is suspended after seeing a red against Newcastle and Sheffield are on their third successive away fixture in the space of eight days. As both sides chase a win at Old Trafford, take a look at some key players who could decide the eventual outcome of Manchester United vs Sheffield United clash.

Paul Pogba

He is once again the talk of the town. Isn’t he. He had always been but after 176 days since he was last seen in a football match, Pogba is in news for his performance again. He gave United a new life when he stepped into the game in the 63rd minute. Before he came in United were still the better team, created better chances and had more ball possession but Tottenham Hotspur had what mattered – a goal. Pogba gave United that with a skilled, guile and clever move that earned the visitors a penalty. He could have assisted the winner too but Marcus Rashford couldn’t latch onto the world-class pass.

Bruno Fernandes

He has been a revelation. United’s saviour when they needed one. Since his debut in February, no United player has scored more goals or assisted them. Fernandes has already netted four times and has as many assists to his name while also creating most number of chances for a United player. He scored the penalty –earned by Pogba – to level the match for United against Tottenham Hotspur and will certainly be among the ones to keep an eye on.

Lys Mousset

He has been Sheffield’s most productive player in front, With five goals and four assists, Mousset is also Sheffield’s highest goalscorer this season. He has been lively and perhaps the club’s most impactful player after goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who will miss this clash due to an agreement with his parent club Manchester United. Mousset will hope he can help Sheffield upset United on their own turf.

Marcus Rashford

He has done a brilliant job when off the field during the coronavirus pandemic and successfully pushed the government into extending the child meal package. But in his first match post the halt, Rashford looked rusty and missed two big opportunities to hand United a win. He shot straight at Hugo Lloris when left open in the first half and failed to control Paul Pogba’s pass towards the dying stage. He is United’s highest-scoring player this season and will be eager to get back to scoring again.

