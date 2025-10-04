Manchester United vs Sunderland Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester United’s struggles this term under Ruben Amorim have been well documented with the Red Devils struggling at 14th in the English Premier League points table. What is more concerning for the side is their poor performances have come when the team is not playing any European football and already out of the EFL Cup. Their struggles have been blamed on the system Ruben Amorim deploys but the players cannot shy away from their responsibilities too. They face Sunderland at home today, not an easy game by any stretch of the imagination. Sunderland are sixth and unbeaten in the last four games. Manchester United Memes Go Viral After Red Devils Suffer 3-1 Defeat to Brentford in Premier League 2025–26.

Casemiro will return for Manchester United after serving his suspension which is crucial for the home team. Benjamin Sesko scored his first goal in the defeat to Brentford and will now try and push on. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo will be the two attacking midfielders with Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot as the fullbacks. There is suspense on the goalkeeper front with Altay Bayindir not impressing with his skills.

Aji Alese will return for Sunderland after recovering from a shoulder problem. Leo Hjelde, Dennis Cirkin, and Habib Diarra are the players missing out with fitness issues. Wilson Isidor is the central striker for the visitors with Enzo Le Fee and Chemsdine Talbi as the wide forwards. Granit Xhaka has been in sublime form and will be tasked with breaking up play in midfield.

Manchester United vs Sunderland Match Details

Match Manchester United vs Sunderland Date Saturday, October 4 Time 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Old Trafford Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Manchester United vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when Sunderland comes calling in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 4. The Manchester United vs Sunderland EPL match will be played at Old Trafford Road in Manchester. The PL 2025-26 match will start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Manchester United vs Sunderland live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports 3 and Select 1 TV channels. For Manchester United vs Sunderland online viewing options, read below. Savinho Extends Manchester City Stay Until 2031, 21-Year-Old Brazilian Winger Commits for Six More Years.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Manchester United vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester United have looked good at Old Trafford despite the woes and should secure a 2-1 win here

