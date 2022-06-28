Intruders raided PSG star Marco Verratti's holiday home at Ibiza on Sunday, and millions of valuables have been reportedly stolen by them. Verratti is currently on summer vacation with his model wife, Jessica Aidi who has been giving updates on their holidays through social media posts. According to the local press, the house in which Verratti and his beautiful wife were staying belongs to Brazilian football star Ronaldo Nazario. The local police have started an investigation to catch the culprits. Cristiano Ronaldo Nickname: Why Portuguese Star is Called 'El Bicho'? And What Does It Mean In English?

Reports suggest that the house was robbed when Verratti and his wife went out and spent hours outside. The robbers took advantage of the situation and stole the valuables. The intruders especially took cash, jewellery and expensive watches away with them which are around $3 million worth in total. Amid Transfer Rumours Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Adorable Photo With His Mother; See IG Post.

After the end of the season, the French midfielder has been on a trip to spend his off-season break and there was no certain news about his whereabouts to the media. However, his wife Aidi has been posting pictures of their holiday stays on social media. It is believed that the star couple was staying at Ronaldo's holiday home in Cala Jondal, Ibiza. Verratti had filed a report in the nearest police station about the robbery, and it is understood that nobody has been caught in this incident by the police. However, both Verratti and Ronaldo are silent about this and have not publicly spoken about the incident. Local police are now investigating the case.

