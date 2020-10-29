‘Lethal’ would be an ideal word to describe Manchester United as they took on Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig at the Old Trafford for the Champions League 2020-21 match. It was Marcus Rashford who shone as he scored a hat-trick against RB Leipzig and Manchester United registered a 5-0 win over their opponents. After scoring a hat-trick Marcus Rashford also reacted to the same and posted a tweet on social media. With this, Manchester United kept up their unbeaten streak in the UCL 2020-21. Talking about Rashford, he scored goals at the 74th, 78th and 92nd minute of the match. It was Mason Greenwood who actually made it to the scoresheet first by netting a goal at 21st minute.

At the 87th minute of the match, Anthony Martial converted a penalty into a goal and thus put the team on 5-0. With this, the netizens started hailing Rashford for the kind of a play presented by him and they took to social media to praise the Manchester United player. The Red Devils dominated almost every aspect of the game as they had seven shots on target as opposed to Leipzig who only had a couple of them. However, the Bundesliga giants dominated the ball with the possession of 53 per cent as opposed to Man United who had the ball 47 per cent of the times. Now, let's have a look at the tweets posted by Rashford.

3️⃣ goals 1️⃣6️⃣ minutes 1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ signatures Can’t stop smiling, I’ve waited a long time for that. Just wish the fans were in to experience it with me ♥️https://t.co/FvvpO6JYWX#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY pic.twitter.com/QJGJxSzTlj — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 28, 2020

Manchester United tops the Group H table with six points and has remained unbeaten so far in a couple of games played by them. Prior to this, they had defeated Neymar Jr'sPSG in the UCL 2020-21.

