Matthijs de Ligt is the latest defender to be linked with Manchester United, who have hit the market for a new partner for Harry Maguire. United have been linked with several centre-backs over the last few seasons and have reportedly fixed their eye on the Dutch international. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to pair de Ligt with Maguire at the heart of United’s defence. Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailey have partnered the United captain in defence throughout the season but none have shown the performances required by a top team. Manchester United Beat Manchester City 2–0 in Derby To Claim Bragging Rights, Twitter Congratulates Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Men.

United have already shipped in 32 goals in the Premier League this season and lacks the consistency that would help them challenge for the title. Solskjaer’s side are currently ranked second in the points table but are 11 points behind leaders Manchester City. Defence has been one of their weaker points this season and the club wants to strengthen that position to mount a title challenge next season. Sergio Ramos Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Set Expiration Date on Contract Renewal Offer.

The Red Devils had been linked with Real Madrid pair Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane but have now reportedly fixed 21-year-old de Ligt as the centre-back who will partner Maguire in defence. According to TodoFichajes, the club are preparing a bid of around 75 million Euros to bring the former Ajax defender from Turin to Old Trafford.

De Ligt joined Juventus from Ajax in 2019 but has failed to nail a spot in the starting XI. He has only played 14 times in the Serie A this season and is reportedly eyeing a move away from Turin in the summer. Reports suggest, De Ligt could either leave Juventus for a fee in the upcoming summer transfer window or go on loan in search of more game time. Apart from United, the highly talented centre-back has also been linked with Manchester City, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain all of whom are also in need of strengthening their back-line.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).