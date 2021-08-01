Juventus took on Monza last night in the friendly game before the season. The squad witnessed the absence of names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie, as well as Alvaro Morata and Rodrigo Bentancur. But CR7's absence was something that was most talked about. For a long time now, Ronaso has been linked to Manchester United and PSG. Some of them even linked his absence to the ongoing transfer rumours. Now, Juventus' new boss Max Allegri aka Massimiliano Allegri spoke about Ronaldo's absence and it had nothing to do with the ongoing transfer gossip. Stadium Announcer Who Abused Cristiano Ronaldo & His Mother During Porto vs Juventus, Champions League 2020-21 Fined.

According to Calciomercato, CR7 told his manager, that he was not feeling fully fit for the game isn't ready for the test. The publication further reported that it had nothing to do with PSG or any other club. Talking about the match Juventus won the friendly fixture by 2-1. Filippo Ranochhia and Dejan Kulusevski were the ones who scored goals for Juventus and the Bianconeri walked away with the win. Juventus will next take on Barcelona in the friendly match which will be held on August 10, 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked heavily with Manchester United and PSG. In fact, it was reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in touch with CR7. Also not very long ago, Neymar had expressed his desire to play alongside Ronaldo. For now, CR7 is at Juventus and joined the pre-season camp earlier last week on July 25, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2021 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).