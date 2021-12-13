Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Championship 2021 after he outraced Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Minas Circuit. The race was followed by fans all around the world since it was the decider for the Formula 1 Championship 2021. This also included Sachin Tendulkar and newly captain Rohit Sharma. The two posted tweets on social media after the race ended up with a dramatic finish with Max Verstappen outracing Lewis Hamilton in the last lap. Max Verstappen Reacts After Clinching F1 Championship 2021, Pens an Emotional Post on Social Media.

While Sachin Tendulkar hailed Lewis Hamilton and said it was sheer bad luck that he lost the match, Rohit Sharma used a cricketing analogy to congratulate Verstappen. Sachin also congratulated the Dutch racer for the win but also praised Lewis Hamilton and lauded him for the kind of a season he had had in 2021. The British racer was eyeing to surpass Michael Schumacher's record by winning his eighth title. But that surely didn't happen. For now, check Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar's tweets below.

Sachin Tendulkar:

What a race! Congrats to Max for becoming the World Champion for the 1st time & there will be many more. However, my heart goes out to Lewis. What a season he’s had too. If not for the safety car, the trophy would’ve been his. Sheer bad luck. All the best for the next season. pic.twitter.com/pYPLoin4gO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2021

Rohit Sharma

1 ball 6 required and guess what, Max Verstappen hits it. Unbelievable win #AbuDhabiGP #F1TitleChampionship — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 12, 2021

Before the finale, both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had 369.5 points in their kitty and it was more of a tug of war for who would walk away with the title.

