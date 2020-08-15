Manchester City will lock horns Olympique Lyon in the quarter-finals of UEFA Champions League 2020. The encounter will take place at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Saturday (August 15). Pep Guardiola's men have displayed some great form in their last few matches and are looking determined to lift their maiden UCL title. They will certainly step into the upcoming game as favourites. However, the Citizens can’t afford to be complacent as they are up against Lyon who defeated Italian Champions Juventus in their round-of-16 match. Meanwhile, dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goalkeeper, defender, mid-fielder and striker for MCI vs LYN match. Manchester City vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2019–20 Quarter-Final Match.

David Silva and Co knocked La Liga champions Real Madrid in their previous encounter and will aim to get the better of Lyon too. However, they will continue to miss the services of their star striker Sergio Aguero who’s recovering from a knee injury. On the other hand, Rudi Garcia's men put up several phenomenal performances in their last few encounters and will aim to seal a berth in the semi-finals. Notably, these two teams have locked horns only twice on previous occasions. One game ended in a tie while Lyon came on top of the other. Without further ado, let’s look at the best dream11 team for the upcoming game. Lionel Messi and Barcelona Register Worse Records in Humiliating 8–2 UCL 2019–20 Defeat Against Bayern Munich.

Manchester City vs OL Lyon, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Ederson Moraes (MCI) must be picked as the goalkeeper in your fantasy team.

Manchester City vs OL Lyon, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Leo Dubois (LYN), Aymeric Laporte (MCI), Fernandinho (MCI) and Jason Denayer (LYN) can be picked in your defence.

Manchester City vs OL Lyon, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Houssem Aouar (LYN), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) and Guimaraes (LYN) can be selected in your midfield.

Manchester City vs OL Lyon, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Raheem Sterling (MCI), Riyad Mahrez (MCI) and Dembele (LYN) must be your forwards.

Manchester City vs OL Lyon, Champions League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ederson (MCI), Leo Dubois (LYN), Aymeric Laporte (MCI), Fernandinho (MCI), Jason Denayer (LYN), Houssem Aouar (LYN), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Guimaraes (LYN), Raheem Sterling (MCI), Riyad Mahrez (MCI), Dembele (LYN)

Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) must be chosen as the captain of your Dream11 team while Riyad Mahrez (MCI) can be picked as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).