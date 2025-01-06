Real Madrid will continue their pursuit for the Copa del Rey 2024-25 title as they take on CD Minera in a round of 32 encounter at the Cartagonova, Cartagena, Spain. Real Madrid have started the season slow but they have returned strong and now are in the second position in the La Liga 2024-25 points table. In the last gameweek, they secured a comeback victory against Valencia at Mestalla and will be high on confidence entering this game. Copa del Rey is one of the competitions where Real Madrid have failed to replicate the similar success from UEFA Champions League. They will want to change that fortune and start with a commanding win to shake off early nervousness. PSG Win Trophee des Champions 2024, Ousmane Dembele Scores Late Winner Against AS Monaco (Watch Highlights).

Minera are without a league victory since the end of November, though, picking up just two points from their four matches, and they will enter the clash against Real Madrid off the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Juventud Torremolinos. The Red Eagles' last win came in the Copa del Rey on December 5, as they defeated Alaves on penalties following a 2-2 draw, and they will now be looking to record one of the biggest wins in their history. With 24 points from 17 matches, Minera are at the eighth position in Segunda Federacion 2024-25. They will have a tough battle against the reigning Spanish champions and fans eager to get the predicted playing XI of both teams will get the entire information here. 'Lionel Messi Did Naked Pull-Ups' La Pulga's Former Argentine Teammate Oscar Ustari Recalls His First Day of Training at Inter Miami.

CD Minera Probable Playing XI: Fran Martine, Jose Mas, Monty, Javi Vera, Heredero, Domingo Pujante, Damian Petcoff, Cristhian Britos, Pipo, Omar Perdomo, Francis Ferron

Real Madrid Probable Playing XI: Andriy Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Jesus Vallejo, Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Brahim Diaz, Luka Modric, Arda Guler, Endrick

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).