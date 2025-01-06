Lionel Messi – known as the ‘most gifted footballer’ has won it all. Every highest honours and trophy in the football world. While his competitive nature is visible on the field, he is equally passionate during training sessions. In a recent interview, Messi’s Argentina national team and now Inter Miami teammate Oscar Ustari highlighted the 2022 FIFA World Cup Winner’s competitive nature in training. Lionel Messi Launches IPO For His Real Estate Portfolio in Spanish Market, Firm Valued At USD 232.12 Million.

Veteran Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari joined Inter Miami in September 2024. The experienced star provided depth in the squad that won the MLS Supporters’ Shield In 2024 and set a record for most points in the Major League Soccer regular season. Ustari is aware of Lionel Messi’s gameplay and unique training techniques as he was part of Argentina’s 2008 Olympic Gold Medal winning side. In a recent interview, he recalled his first day of training with Inter Miami where he shed light on the competitive nature and training of Lionel Messi.

'Lionel Messi Did Naked Pull-Ups' Says Oscar Ustari

Talking to DSport Radio, Ustari said, “Messi is unbearably competitive, he is incredible at everything. There are team-mates who had never seen him and are surprised. Nothing is a coincidence at that level. You see that his passion is football, training, being well and showing every day who he is.” Adding to it, he mentioned that Messi loves to have fun at the training. Will Messi Play for Manchester City on Loan? Check Possibility of Inter Miami Star Playing in Premier League After Pep Guardiola Shows Interest.

“He has fun doing what he does. The first day I arrived at the club he was doing pull-ups buck naked, and all the guys were around him. He treats everyone equally, he's very family-oriented. He's a person who generates a lot for everyone. He is very involved in the academy, he is aware of everything. That is how I see it.” Ustari added. The MLS 2025 season will start in a few weeks with Messi and his side aiming for the MLS Cup.

