In the exciting match between the 2023-24 League 1 Champions PSG and season’s French Cup winners AS Monaco, it was an injury-time goal from Ousmane Dembele that proved to be the winner. Both sides were confident entering the stadium 947 in Doha, Qatar. League 1 2024-25 leaders PSG played aggressively with 60 percent possession and 28 shots on the opposition goal. But AS Monaco defended well and Paris Saint-Germain side was also unlucky to hit the crossbar on multiple occasions. Finally, Ousmane Dembele found the back of the net on the PSG’s fastbreak attack. Watch the PSG vs AS Monaco game highlights below. PSG Head Coach Luis Enrique Braces for Pivotal January in Fight for UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Survival.

PSG Win Trophee des Champions 2024

Highlights of PSG vs AS Monaco Trophee des Champions 2024 Final

