Mirassol vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Mirassol will meet Santos in the Brazilian Serie A this evening, with both teams looking to move north in the points table. Santos have won their last two matches and that has helped them push to the 13th spot in the points table. They can, however, ill afford to let their guards down, considering the slow start they have made to the campaign. Santos has quality players in their ranks and they warrant involvement in the title race. Opponents Mirassol have not lost in their last five games and have won thrice in this time frame. They will be confident of a good showing here at home. Mirassol versus Santos will start at 3:00 AM IST. Will Neymar Play in Mirassol vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Footballer Featuring in Starting XI.

Meto Moura returns after suspension for Mirassol and will likely start for the hosts here. Felipe Jonatan, Alesson, and Carlos Eduardo are the new signings for the club and the trio could have a positive impact on the game. Gabriel will lead the attack on Mirassol with Alesson and Edson Carioca on the wings.

Neymar Jr is a big game player for Santos and his presence in the final third will be a key here. Deivid Washington will partner with the Brazilian forward in the final third. Zé Rafael and Tomás Rincón will form the double pivot in central midfield. João Othávio Basso and Luan Peres at the heart of defence will need to keep the Mirassol attackers at bay. Santos 1-0 Flamengo, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Lone Goal From Neymar Jr Help Hosts Edge Past Table-Toppers.

Mirassol vs Santos Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match Details

Match Mirassol vs Santos Date Sunday, July 20 Time 3:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadio José Maria de Campos Maia, Mirassol Live Streaming, Telecast Details Unavailable (India), Onefootball (Live Streaming in UK), Fanatiz (Live Streaming in USA)

When is Mirassol vs Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Mirassol will take on Santos in the Brazilian Serie 2025 on Sunday, July 20. The Mirassol vs Santos match is set to take place at the Estadio José Maria de Campos Maia, Mirassol and it will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Mirassol vs Santos, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Brazilian Serie A 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Mirassol vs Santos match live telecast in India. For the Mirassol vs Santos match in the Brazilian Serie A 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Santos vs Flamengo, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Like the Santos vs Flamengo Brazilian Serie A 2025 live telecast, the live streaming online viewing option is also not available for fans in India. Fans in the UK can watch the Mirassol vs Santos live streaming online on the OneFootball app and website. Fans in the USA, though, can watch it on the Fanatiz app. Expect a quality game of football with Mirassol securing a 2-1 victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2025 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).