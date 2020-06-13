MLC vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga Football Match

Barcelona will eye a win when they resume their La Liga 2019-20 campaign with a trip to Mallorca on Saturday. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez’s timely return from injury will certainly boost the Catalan club as they make the trip of Son Moix for their first match since mid-March when football came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Quique Setien’s side currently lead the La Liga points table and are two points ahead of Real Madrid after 27 rounds. Meanwhile, fans searching for all then tip and team suggestions to pick the best team for the Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Lga 2019-20 clash, should scroll down. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Hand Barcelona Major Injury Boost but With Caution Ahead of Mallorca Clash in La Liga 2019–20.

Messi was a major doubt for this clash after missing three training sessions due to a quadriceps injury he suffered following a clash with a teammate. Suarez was out since January after undergoing keyhole injury on his right knee. But the season delay means both have recovered and are available for the first match post resumption. Clement Lenglet and Ousmane Dembele will, however, remain absent with the first suspended and the latter still out with a hamstring. Lionel Messi-Powered Barca Return to Action With Away Game at Son Moix Stadium.

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jordi Alba (BAR), Gerard Pique (BAR) and Antonio Raillo (MLC) can be the three defenders.

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Takefusa Kubo (MLC), Marc Pedraza (MLC), Daniel Rodriguez (MLC) and Frenkie de Jong (BAR) should be the midfielders selected for this clash.

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – the forward will be the famed Barcelona trio of Lionel Messi (BAR), Luis Suarez (BAR) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR).

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Gerard Pique (BAR), Antonio Raillo (MLC) Takefusa Kubo (MLC), Marc Pedraza (MLC), Daniel Rodriguez (MLC), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Luis Suarez (BAR) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR).

Messi has scored in each of his last six matches against Mallorca and should be appointed the captain for this fantasy team while his teammate Frenkie de Jong (BAR) can be made the vice-captain.

