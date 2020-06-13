Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

MLC vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga Football Match

Football Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 01:54 PM IST
A+
A-
MLC vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga Football Match
Lionel Messi and Other Barcelona Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona will eye a win when they resume their La Liga 2019-20 campaign with a trip to Mallorca on Saturday. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez’s timely return from injury will certainly boost the Catalan club as they make the trip of Son Moix for their first match since mid-March when football came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Quique Setien’s side currently lead the La Liga points table and are two points ahead of Real Madrid after 27 rounds. Meanwhile, fans searching for all then tip and team suggestions to pick the best team for the Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Lga 2019-20 clash, should scroll down. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Hand Barcelona Major Injury Boost but With Caution Ahead of Mallorca Clash in La Liga 2019–20.

Messi was a major doubt for this clash after missing three training sessions due to a quadriceps injury he suffered following a clash with a teammate. Suarez was out since January after undergoing keyhole injury on his right knee. But the season delay means both have recovered and are available for the first match post resumption. Clement Lenglet and Ousmane Dembele will, however, remain absent with the first suspended and the latter still out with a hamstring. Lionel Messi-Powered Barca Return to Action With Away Game at Son Moix Stadium.

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jordi Alba (BAR), Gerard Pique (BAR) and Antonio Raillo (MLC) can be the three defenders.

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Takefusa Kubo (MLC), Marc Pedraza (MLC), Daniel Rodriguez (MLC) and Frenkie de Jong (BAR) should be the midfielders selected for this clash.

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – the forward will be the famed Barcelona trio of Lionel Messi (BAR), Luis Suarez (BAR) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR).

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR), Gerard Pique (BAR), Antonio Raillo (MLC) Takefusa Kubo (MLC), Marc Pedraza (MLC), Daniel Rodriguez (MLC), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Luis Suarez (BAR) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR).

Messi has scored in each of his last six matches against Mallorca and should be appointed the captain for this fantasy team while his teammate Frenkie de Jong (BAR) can be made the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Barcelona Dream11 La Liga La Liga 2019-20 Lionel Messi Mallorca Mallorca vs Barcelona Mallorca vs Barcelona Dream11 Mallorca vs Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction MLC vs BAR MLC vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction
You might also like
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Hand Barcelona Major Injury Boost but With Caution Ahead of Mallorca Clash in La Liga 2019–20
Football

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Hand Barcelona Major Injury Boost but With Caution Ahead of Mallorca Clash in La Liga 2019–20
NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match
Football

NAP vs INT Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Napoli vs Inter Milan Football Match
Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty During Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Finals, Reignites Messi vs CR7 Debate (See Reactions)
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty During Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Finals, Reignites Messi vs CR7 Debate (See Reactions)
JUV vs MIL Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs AC Milan Football Match
Football

JUV vs MIL Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs AC Milan Football Match
Philippe Coutinho Birthday Special: Top 5 Goals by the ‘Magician’ From Brazil (Watch Videos)
Football

Philippe Coutinho Birthday Special: Top 5 Goals by the ‘Magician’ From Brazil (Watch Videos)
La Liga Players Stare at Possibility of Obligatory Training Camps if Social Distancing Protocols Are Violated
Football

La Liga Players Stare at Possibility of Obligatory Training Camps if Social Distancing Protocols Are Violated
Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Sevilla vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Robert Lewandowski Breaks Personal Record With a Goal Against Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich Storms into Finals of German Cup 2019-20
Football

Robert Lewandowski Breaks Personal Record With a Goal Against Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich Storms into Finals of German Cup 2019-20
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement