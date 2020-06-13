Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Hand Barcelona Major Injury Boost but With Caution Ahead of Mallorca Clash in La Liga 2019–20

Football Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 12:14 PM IST
Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez Hand Barcelona Major Injury Boost but With Caution Ahead of Mallorca Clash in La Liga 2019–20
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have handed Barcelona a major injury boost ahead of their trip to Son Moix for the La Liga 2019-20 clash against Mallorca. Both players will be available for a start this weekend, Barcelona coach Quique Setien told at the pre-match conference. But despite the good news of both players recovering in time for the club’s first match post a three-month Coronavirus pandemic halt, Setien warned they will have to manage their workload and fitness as the club prepares itself to play 11 games in the next six weeks. Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2020 Preview: Lionel Messi-Powered Barca Return to Action With Away Game at Son Moix Stadium.

Barcelona will resume their league title defence at Mallorca, a relegation-battling side, and a win can take them five points clear of Real Madrid, who they currently lead by two after 27 rounds. Real host Eibar on Sunday. Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez Fire Warning to La Liga Opponents as Both Look Sharp in Barcelona Practice Session (Watch Video).

Both Messi and Suarez were major injury concerns ahead of the season resumption with Messi suffering a quadriceps injury in the first training session post a three-month enforced break. Suarez, on the other, though his season had ended when he underwent keyhole surgery on his right knee in August. But the long halt has allowed to recover and return for a role this season.

“After five months out he is training well but he's going to need some time to get back to the best Luis Suarez," Setien said. Asked if the Uruguayan had any possibilities of starting at Mallorca, Setien replied: "Surely he is to be a starter, but not for the full 90 minutes. We will not take risks after five months. It will be good for him to play and he will need games to be the same as he was before."

Messi, meanwhile, has returned back to full training after hurting his right knee in the first session following a clash with a teammate. “He's ready to play, he's perfectly okay,” Setien said of the Argentine. “He's trained well, there is no problem.”

But asked if 11 games in nearly six weeks’ time could be too heavy for the Uruguayan and Argentine duo, Setien said that both the players know how to manage himself. “If he (Messi) senses a risk, he will be the first to say he needs a rest,” the Barcelona gaffer said. “Of course, the more certain players are on the pitch, the better. But it's important to manage any issues because if you let it develop into a problem, you could lose a player for four or five games."

Messi and Suarez’s injury return means that both Setien will have a full squad at his disposal barring Clement Lenglet and Ousmane Dembele. The former is suspended for this match owing to accumulation of yellow cards, while the latter is out with an injury.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

