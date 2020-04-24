Mohamed Salah Decorates His House for Ramadan, Sadio Mane Sends Good Wishes to Fans (See Pics)

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

This week marked the beginning of Ramadan and the Muslims from all over the world will be celebrating the festival. This also includes the footballers like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane who took to social media and wished the fans. While wishing the fans, the Egyptian posted a picture of himself on social media where he was seen decorating his house. Whereas Salah’s Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane took to social media to wish his fans. He posted a fancy picture with graphics to wish his fans all over the world. Mesut Ozil Wishes Ramadan Kareem to Fans With a Positive Message (See Posts).

Egypt and Liverpool’s took to social media and posted a snap of himself where he was seen putting a few festoons in his house. Salah was dressed in black Tshirt and blue Capri as he decorated the house. Sadio Mane on his Instagram stories shared a video of many people performing the Namaz. Prior to this, we told you even Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil took to social media and wished his fans across the globe.

For now, check out the posts by the two Liverpool footballers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on Apr 23, 2020 at 3:53pm PDT

Sadio Mane

View this post on Instagram Ramadan Mubarak to all my brothers and sisters ❤️🙌🙌 A post shared by Sadio Mane (@sadiomaneofficiel) on Apr 23, 2020 at 12:59pm PDT

Talking about Mohamed Salah, yesterday we told you that the Liverpool striker posted a shirtless picture of himself as he flaunted his well-chiselled abs. But little did he know that he would be trolled hilariously for the same by his own teammates Dejan Lovren and Ahmed Hassan Kouka. Lovren plays with Salah in Liverpool, whereas Louka plays with him Egypt national football team.