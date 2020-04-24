Mesut Ozil Wishes Ramadan Kareem to Fans With a Positive Message (See Posts)

Mesut Ozil (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

This week marks the start of Ramadan for billion Muslims around the world and Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has wished all his fans on this auspicious occasion. Ramazan is the holiest months for followers of Islam and it is observed in the ninth month according to the Islamic calendar. The festival begins after the sighting of the crescent moon on the day where people observe fast, pray, avoid any kind of sinful behaviour for the next thirty days.

Arsenal and Germany player Mesut Ozil took to his social media to wish 'Ramadan Mubarak' to all the people celebrating this festival around the world. 'Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers & sisters' the 31-year-old wrote on his social media.

Wishes From Mesut Ozil

Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers & sisters 🤲🏼❤ pic.twitter.com/FbCud9qFEn — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 23, 2020

Along with his wishes, the German also posted a message of hope for people as the world is currently battling with the deadly coronavirus pandemic. ‘Ramadan is mercy, abundance, affection, forgiveness. The purification of the soul and body is the clarity of the palate. In this period when the world is going through a great test, the holy Ramadan-i Sharif is comforting our hearts,’ the Arsenal man wrote.

A Positive Message

..., insanlığın ruhunu ve bedenini tüm bela ve şerlerden arındırmasını, özellikle tüm İslam alemine müjdeler getirmesini Cenab-ı Allah’tan diliyorum. Sağlıcakla kalın... Hoşgeldin Ramazan... — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 23, 2020

Mesut Ozil is currently in isolation with his family as the UK announced nationwide lockdown at least until the first week of May. After a difficult start to the campaign under Unai Emery, the German has once again found his form with Mikel Arteta and will be eager to get back on the field.