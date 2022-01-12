Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool is yet to be resolved with the Egypt star stating that everything lies in the hands of the club officials. The forward has turned out to be one of the biggest stars in the Premier League as well as European football after he moved to Liverpool from Roma in 2017. He was instrumental in Jurgen Klopp's side winning the Premier League title as well as the Champions League. But there has been a lot of speculation over him signing a new deal at Liverpool as he insists that he is not asking for 'crazy stuff.' Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes at Odds With Peers at Manchester United: Reports

Speaking to GQ magazine, Salah said, "I want to stay, but it's not in my hands. It's in their hands. They know what I want. I'm not asking for crazy stuff. The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something because they appreciate what you did for the club. I've been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It's in their hands.”

The talismanic forward has been phenomenal for the Reds, topping the goalscoring charts with 16 strikes, for Liverpool in the Premier League 2021-22 so far. He has scored seven goals in six matches the Champions League 2021-22 so far as he is leading Liverpool's title charge from the front. He had a good time the last season as well, scoring 31 goals across competitions. When asked about a seventh-place finish in Ballon d'Or 2021, he said, "I want to be the best player in the world, adding, "But I will have a good life even if I don't win the Ballon d'Or. Sometimes It's just politics."

He is currently with the Egypt national team as he aims to lead his side to the AFCON cup 2022 title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2022 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).