Apart from scoring goals, Mohamed Salah is also known for helping the poor and needy. Very recently, he defended a homeless man named David Craig who was being attacked verbally by a group of people. The man was being bothered by a few people and little did they expect that the Liverpool forward would jump into action to defend the man. David could not believe his eyes as the Liverpool star told the attackers that this could be them if they happen to lose out all the money. Like anyone else even David was quite stunned to see Salah coming to defend him. The gesture was caught on CCTV cameras and David was awestruck as he labelled Salah as the ‘real-life hero’. Mohamed Salah Wins LFC Goal of the Month Award For His Net Against Leeds United (Watch Video).

Mohamed Salah is also known for his humanitarian work and has earned a lot of fans with his gestures. During his wedding, Salah had invited his entire village for the reception. David further went on to inform that Salah gave him £100 the man thanked him for the gesture. "He saw what was happening and said something to them and then he went to the cash machine. I was more than chuffed. I’m a massive fan. Mo is a real-life hero in my eyes and I want to thank him.” The best part about this incident was the Liverpool star never spoke about this incident.

Early in May, Salah had donated huge sum for having good medical facilities in his village which would further help the people suffering from COVID-19. Very recently, he paid for his fellow customers at the gas station near Anfield.

