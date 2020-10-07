Mohamed Salah has won the LFC Goal of the Month Award. The Liverpool forward has won the award for his stunning goal against the Leeds United which has held in September 2020. The EPL 2019-20 champions had won the game 4-3 with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick. Defender Virgil van Dik was the one who netted the fourth goal for the team. The official account of Liverpool took to social media and shared the news of the same. This clip proved to send out a little relief for the angry Liverpool fans who had bashed the club for their recent loss against Aston Villa. The Red on the last weekend suffered from a humiliating defeat by 2-7. Liverpool Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes After Humiliating 7–2 Loss to Aston Villa, Premier League Champions Register Embarrassing Records.

Talking about this particular goal, the Egyptian sent the ball soaring up and just landed on the right side of the post. During the game, he converted a couple of penalties into goals and led the team to 4-3 win. The fans adjudged this goal as their favourite. Check out the goal posted by Liverpool on social media.

With this, Salah went on to beat his teammates Xherdan Shaqiri and Sadio Mane to clinch the award. The team has now headed for an international break and will resume action from October 17, 2020, with the game against Everton.

