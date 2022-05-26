Mohamed Salah has confirmed he would stay at Liverpool next season amidst the uncertainty of his future at Anfield. The Egypt forward clinched the Golden Boot, as well as the trophy for the highest assists, runs out of contract at the next season. The news of him remaining back at Liverpool for the next season is something that would definitely be a welcome one for the fans, for whom the player is one of their favourites. Also, it clears away any speculation that he might be on the move after Liverpool's UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final against Real Madrid this week. Liverpool Injury Update: Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Among Stars in Doubt For UCL Final 2022 Clash Against Real Madrid

Uncertainty over his Liverpool future led to several speculations over his next move. He said, "I am just focused on the team and don't want to talk about my contract.But I am staying next season for sure, that's for sure.

"In my mind, I don't focus about the contract at the moment. I don't want to be selfish. I said two months ago, it's all about the team now. It's a really important week for us, so I am just focused on the team. I want to win the Champions League again," the star forward added, as quoted by ESPN while addressing the press ahead of Liverpool's UCL final clash against Real Madrid.

Salah has been linked with moves to both Real Madrid and PSG but this development confirms that he would see out his contract at Liverpool and then decide on making his next move. It is also highly likely that the Reds' hierarchy manages to strike another contract with Salah, who has been sensational since his move to Anfield.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2022 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).