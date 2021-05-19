French Cup 2021 Final Live Telecast in India: PSG face Monaco in the French Cup final which gives Mauricio Pochettino a chance to lift his maiden trophy with the club. The Parisians have regressed compared to last season with a Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Manchester City and their domestic title going down to the wire and currently not in their hands. Monaco themselves are in the title race technically and have been a much changed outfit under Niko Kovac. Their fast paced football has been drawing a lot of praise from fans and a cup win over PSG, would significantly boost Niko Kovac’s image following a dismal record with Bayern Munich. AS Monaco vs PSG, French Cup 2020-21 Final: Kylian Mbappe, Wissam Ben Yedder And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Summit Clash.

Neymar is ruled out of the final due to a caution he picked up at the weekend and his replacement Julian Draxler is injured as well. The no 10 slot is likely to go to Rafinha with Moise Kean in front of him. Ander Herrera is set to get a rare outing in midfield and the Spaniard will partner Leandro Paredes. Angel di Maria is a threat on the flanks with talisman Kylian Mbappe virtually unstoppable on his day.

Benoit Badiashile has made quite a name for himself in Europe with strong displays in defence this season and his match up with Kylian Mbappe could well decide the outcome of the game. Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland are a threat on the break. Youssouf Fofana is the central defensive midfielder in the side and makes the side tick.

When is Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain French Cup 2021 Final Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain final match in Coupe de France 2021 will take place on May 19 (Wednesday midnight). The match will be played at the Stade de France and it has a scheduled start time of 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Paris Saint-Germain vs Saint-Etienne Coupe de France 2021 Final Football Match in India?

Unfortunately, live telecast of Monaco vs PSG match in Coupe de France 2021 final match will not be available in India as there are no broadcasters available for the French Cup in the country.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain French Cup 2021 Final Football Match?

There will also be no live streaming option available for the Coupe de France 2021 final match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain. Fans can, however, follow moments from the game on the official twitter account of Coupe de France as well on the Twitter pages of both the teams. Monaco have beaten PSG twice this season and boast a solid defensive record in the competition. It will not be a surprise if they come up triumphant against the defending champions.

