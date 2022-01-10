Mumbai City FC will face off against Bengaluru FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The ISL clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on January 10, 2022 (Monday) as both teams aim to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021-22 streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Defending champions Mumbai City have struggled in recent weeks as Des Buckingham's team have failed to win any of their past four matches in the league. The Islanders have lost their spot at the top of the team standings and will be aiming to regain it. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have had an underwhelming campaign so far and they find themselves ninth in the points table after winning just once in their last five outings, something they will be hoping to change.

When is Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The match is scheduled to take place on January 10, 2021 (Monday) and begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the MCFC vs BFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

