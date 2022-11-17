Mumbai City FC will face Bengaluru FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on November 17, 2022 (Thursday) as Mumbai City FC eye to get nearer to the spot at the top of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Chennaiyin FC 2–6 Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022–23: Inspiring Performance of MCFC Seals Swashbuckling Victory Against CFC

Bengaluru FC are currently going through a rough phase. They have only a single game out of last five and failed to recreate the form from Durand Cup. Forwards Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna are going through a lean patch as well. Midfielder Javi Hernandez has failed to create impact of previous seasons. With the form Bengaluru FC are in, it would be a big challenge for them to compete against an in-form Mumbai City FC. Meanwhile after dropping points against ATK Mohun Bagan, a hungry Mumbai City FC came out all guns blazing against Chennaiyin FC and scored six goals to make a statement. Forwards Bipin Singh, Lallinzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart and Pereyra Diaz is in good touch, and they will want to encash on three points against an out of form Bengaluru FC.

When Is Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on November 17, 2022 (Thursday). The MCFC vs BFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).