ISL Shield champions Mohun Bagan have a lot to play for when they take on Jamshedpur in the second leg of their ISL Semi-final clash at home. The team lost the previous tie 2-1 as Jamshedpur managed a shock victory over their much-fancied opponent. The Kolkata giants are a formidable side at home and there are not many teams that can match their level here. Opponents Jamshedpur are a side that likes to stick to their game plan of sitting deep and drawing their rivals out while hitting them on the break. This could prove to be effective again if they can defend well at the Salt Lake stadium. Mohun Bagan versus Jamshedpur will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Jamshedpur FC 2–1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024–25: Javi Hernandez’s Late Strike Helps Khalid Jamil and Co Secure First-Leg Advantage (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Mohun Bagan could have Manvir Singh and Lalengmawia Ralte back for this game as they are training with the first team. Liston Colaco has had a wonderful campaign and his ability to create from out wide makes him special. Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings complete the final third for the home side. Deepak Tangri will sit deep and try and shield the backline for Mohun Bagan.

Ashutosh Mehta and Stephan Eze are ruled out of the tie for Jamshedpur owing to suspension. Pratik Choudhari is injured and misses out while the likes of Javier Siverio will likely undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Javi Hernandez will be the playmaker in this side with Ritwik Das and Jordan Murray leading the goal-scoring efforts. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Fans Face Lathi Charge by Security Personnel, Police Seen Escorting Fan Out of Stadium During JFC vs MBSG ISL 2024–25 Semi-Final Match at Jamshedpur (Watch Video).

When is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Semi-Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Jamshedpur FC in the second leg of the ISL 2024-25 semi-final on Monday, April 7. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC match is set to take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (also known as Salt Lake Stadium) and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Semi-Final Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, JioStar has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC semi-final match live telecast on the Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus TV (Malayalam commentary) channels. Check Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming options below. Sunil Chhetri’s Last-Gasp Goal Breaks FC Goa Hearts As Bengaluru FC Progress to ISL 2024–25 Final (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

How to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC, live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. OneFootball will also provide live streaming viewing option of the ISL 2024-25 internationally. Mohun Bagan at home should create plenty of chances and secure passage to the next round.

