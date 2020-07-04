Manchester United is all set to host Bournemouth are all set to play against each other at the Old Trafford. Now in this article, we shall bring you the Dream11 prediction for the MUN vs BOU but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match below. So Manchester United and Bournemouth have had quite a contrasting fate when it comes to their last results. The Red Devils won their last game against Brighton by 3-0 whereas, Bournemouth lost to Newcastle by 1-4. Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

The hosts will look to extend their winning streak with his game and if the Red Devils win this one, they would go past Chelsea who is placed on number four of the EPL 2019-20 points table. Whereas, Bournemouth is staring at relegation as they are placed on number 19 of the EPL 2019-20 points table with 27 points in their kitty. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 Predictions for the match below:

Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Aaron Ramsdale (BOU) should be the keeper for this game.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), Victor Lindelof (MUN) must be the players in your defence.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Paul Pogba (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Dan Gosling (BOU), Lewis Cook (BOU), Jefferson Lerma (BOU)

Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Junior Stanislas (BOU), Marcus Rashford (MUN) must fill the remaining slots.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2019-20 Dream11 Team Prediction: Aaron Ramsdale (BOU), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), Victor Lindelof (MUN), Paul Pogba (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Dan Gosling (BOU), Lewis Cook (BOU), Jefferson Lerma (BOU), Junior Stanislas (BOU), Marcus Rashford (MUN)

Paul Pogba (MUN) must be picked as your captain while Rashford (MUN) can be named as the vice-captain.

