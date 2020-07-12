AC Milan will hope to extend their five-match unbeaten when they visit Napoli in Serie A 2019-20 on Sunday. Milan fought back from two goals down to beat Serie A champions and table leaders Juventus 4-2 and maintain their good run. They have won four of the five games they have played since Serie A resumed last month. Napoli too have won four of their five games but unlike Milan, they have faced defeat and were beaten 0-2 by Atalanta. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for Napoli vs AC Milan clash, should scroll down.

Napoli will welcome defender pair Kalidou Koulibaly and Diego Demme into the playing XI as both have served their one-match suspension. Both teams have no other injury concerns heading into a crucial juncture in the season. Napoli are placed sixth in the Serie A points table with 51 points from 31 matches and a 14-point gap with the top four have virtually ended their Champions League hopes. Europa League though is a real contention for them. Milan are two points and a position behind in the standings.

Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (MIL) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Giovanni Di Lorenzo (NAP), Kalidou Koulibaly (NAP), Theo Hernandez (MIL) and Alessio Romagnoli (MIL) should be picked the defenders.

Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Hakan Calhanoglu (MIL) is a must pick in midfield. He will be joined by Jose Callejon (NAP) and Piotr Zielinski (NAP).

Napoli vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MIL), Ante Rebic (MIL) and Lorenzo Insigne (NAP) will lead the forward line.

AC Milan strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MIL) should be picked as the captain of this fantasy team. Ibrahimovic is an experienced campaigner and turns up in big games. His co-forward and teammate Ante Rebic (MIL) or Lorenzo Insigne (NAP) can be picked as the second captain.

