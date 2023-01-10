Hugo Lloris, one of the best goalkeepers in France's football history, has announced his retirement from international football. The Tottenham Hotspur custodian made his national team debut in 2008 against Uruguay. After that, he gradually became the no.1 in France's team. Lloris then captained France to the FIFA World Cup title in Russia in 2018. The 36-year-old was also a part of the French side which lifted the UEFA Nations League. His final contribution for France came in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Lloris once again took his team to the final but this time around they came short against Argentina in the penalty shootout. Now, the veteran custodian has decided to retire from the French team and will concentrate on his club career. Gareth Bale, Five-Time UEFA Champions League Winner With Real Madrid, Retires From Football.

Hugo Lloris Retires From International Football

Our goalkeeper and captain 𝙃𝙪𝙜𝙤 𝙇𝙇𝙊𝙍𝙄𝙎 has retired from international football 🔚 🇫🇷 145 caps (record) ©️ 121 captaincies (record) 🏆 World Champion 2018 🥇 Nations League winner 2021 A Legend 🙌 THANK YOU for everything Hugo 💙#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/1LaXmOK2by — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) January 9, 2023

