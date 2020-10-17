Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job is on the line as Manchester United play Newcastle United in an away clash in the English Premier League. The Red Devils have lost two of their opening three games and their win against Brighton was nothing but pure luck against a team that battered from minute one. After the 1-6 demolition at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, questions have been raised about Solskjaer’s tenure at the club or whether is he the right guy to take the club forward. Newcastle United have 7 points from 4 games and remain an unpredictable team at home, something Manchester United will not look forward to considering their current form. Newcastle United will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 12:30 am IST. Manchester United, Manchester City Eye Mauricio Pochettino Amid Managerial Uncertainty.

Both Jamaal Lascelles and Jamal Lewis have returned to first-team training for Newcastle United and are in line for a start. Joelinton and Jeff Hendrick on the wings will be looking to run riot against Manchester United given their trouble against pace. Callum Wilson does not miss much in front of goal and he will line up just ahead of Allan Saint-Maximin, who is the key playmaker for the Magpies.

Harry Maguire could be dropped for Manchester United given his poor form although there are news of him being unfit, which should spare him the blushes. Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof as a centre-back pairing was hit under Jose Mourinho and it will be interesting to see how they fare against Newcastle United. The unavailability of Anthony Martial means Donny Van de Beek should get a game in for Manchester United in a midfield diamond which also features Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes as the tip.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on October 18, 2020 (Sunday).



Manchester United are low on confidence and they will struggle to open up the home side. A 1-1 draw looks the likely outcome.

