Neymar Birthday Special: A Look at Some Best Goals by the Brazilian Footballer

Brazilian sensation Neymar is one player that has continued with the legacy of samba football known for its flair and poetry in motion. The former Barcelona man has over a century of appearances for his nation with 61 goals to his credit. He also holds the record for the world’s most expensive transfer when he moved from Barcelona to PSG for a fee of 222 million euros. Although he has not entirely played to his true potential in the French capital ever since joining them due to injuries and other distractions, he still remains one of the top athletes. As Neymar turns 28, we take a look at some of his best goals. Neymar Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Brazilian Footballer As He Turns 28.

Free Kick vs Sevilla – Neymar is known for producing vicious curl on his free-kicks, and this goal against Sevilla was a good example of his true capabilities. The Brazilian international scored from the edge of the box with the ball ending in the top corner.

Free Kick vs Bordeaux – Another gem of a strike from Neymar, this time all of 40 yards out against Bordeaux in the French league. The purity of this dead ball hit which found the top corner left the crowd stunned as it was scored from a long way out.

Flick and Goal vs Villareal – Neymar was menacing at times during his stay at Barcelona where he flourished playing alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. During one of the games against Villareal, the former Brazil skipper received the ball while still making a movement inside the box. He flicked the ball over the top of the defender and hit a bottom corner volley all in the same move to produce a world-class effort.

Solo Goal vs Juventus – Although this goal came in a friendly game, the fact that the opposition was Juventus makes it really special. Neymar beat four Juventus defenders in their box and then rifled a shot past the legendary Gianluigi Buffon to send the US crowd wild in disbelief. Neymar Jr Beats Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo As Best Player In Europe; Thanks to These Stats.

Puskas Award-Winning Goal Against Flamengo – The goal that made the world take note of the emerging talent that Neymar is also the best he has ever scored. A give and go with a Santos teammate followed by a wonderful turn and goal from outside of his boot. Neymar’s strike won him the 2011 Puskas Ward.

In the last few years, injuries have plagued Neymar a bit, but when fit there are few in world football that come close to his levels.