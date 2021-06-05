Neymar Jr scored a goal against Ecuador in the 2022 World Cup Qualifier match. With this, Brazil won the match 2-0 in and the team remains at the top of the table in the seventh match of the group stage. Post this, the former Barcelona player took to social media and reacted to the win. Richarlison was the first one who scored a goal at the 65th minute of the match and then Neymar chipped in with another goal by converting a penalty into a goal. He took the team to a 2-0 win at the dying minutes of the match. Neymar Jr Leads Brazil to 2-0 Win Against Ecuador in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL.

The 94th minute saw Neymar Jr's side winning the game 2-0. Talking about the game, Brazil dominated the possession by 66 per cent and the rest was handled by the visiting team. The home team took 16 shots out of which seven ended up being on target, whereas, Ecuador had the ball only for 34 per cent of the time. Brazil took 16 shots and seven of them ended up being on target as opposed to their opponents who took three hots and none of them ended up being on target.

Now, let's have a look at the post by Neymar below:

Even the official account of Brazil football hailed the two goalscorers. As things stand today for Brazil, they have a bright chance of staying on top of the table. Especially with the kind of a form, they have for now.

